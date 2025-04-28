Bhadohi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A person has filed a complaint of fraud against a local Congress leader here, police said on Monday.

Bhadohi SP Abhimanyu Mangalik said that on the complaint of Uday Shankar Tiwari, a case was registered against Awadhesh Shukla at the Chauri police station on Sunday under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust ) of the IPC.

Tiwari alleged that on June 13, 2013, Shukla took Rs 13.68 lakh from him allegedly by luring him to invest in insurance and handed him fake documents in the name of bonds.

When Tiwari went to Shukla after the alleged bond matured, he allegedly refused to give the money saying, "He will get the money only when the BJP government is removed from the state." He said that the accused had promised to return Rs 22.35 lakh following the maturity of the bond after 11 years.

Manglik said that the accused is absconding and police teams are making raids to arrest him.

