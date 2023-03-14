New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) PWD Minister Atishi has directed officials to complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover within a month as against 50 days, in view of heavy traffic jams being witnessed in the area with the closure of one of its carriageways, according to an official statement.

The minister held a meeting with senior officials of the public works department (PWD) to resolve the issue on a priority basis, it said.

During the meeting, she directed the officials to identify alternative ways to decongest the Chirag Delhi flyover as soon as possible, and complete its maintenance work within a month, the statement said.

Atishi said she will review the progress of the maintenance work of the flyover and added that she has instructed PWD officials to give daily reports.

Due to the maintenance work a part of the flyover -- a carriageway -- has been closed and this has increased traffic jams on the bridge and roads leading up to it.

The statement said according to PWD officials, it will take nearly 50 days for them to complete the maintenance work. But the minister has directed them to complete the work at double the pace and within a month, it added.

The minister instructed the officials that information about alternative routes should be disseminated among commuters to avoid inconvenience.

She also discussed the matter of restriction on the movement of heavy vehicles on the newly constructed Ashram-DND Extension flyover, the statement said.

On this, the officials said due to the passing of high-tension electric wires over the flyover, the movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted as it can prove dangerous for such vehicles, it said.

"The PWD minister instructed the officials to shift these high-tension wires within the month of March itself so that heavy vehicles can pass through here as soon as possible," said the statement.

