Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "...370 is BJP's target and NDA's target is '400 par'. You can see the faith people of Tripura have in PM Modi. We will have a majority in both seats (Tripura East and Tripura West)..."

"Our Tripura has only two Lok Sabha seats. And as I have seen the reaction of people throughout the state, I am very much confident that we will gift both of our two seats to the BJP. On April 19, we are having an election in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and on April 26, we have our East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency election. I am sure to win both the seats in Tripura," said CM Saha.

He further stated that as we all know, Modiji is coming to our Tripura on April 17, and we all are ready. All our supporters are very excited. Modiji will address the public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Stadium at Agartala from 2 PM onwards.

"I would like to invite all the people of the state to come along and make the function successful," he requested.

Notably, the elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election. (ANI)

