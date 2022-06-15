Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and the chairperson of the Social Welfare Board of Rajasthan, Archana Sharma, accused the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday of misusing institutions to divert people's attention from its failures.

She said the way the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, it is clear that the Centre is trying to divert public attention from real issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Sharma alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targets Rahul Gandhi as he raises issues of public concern.

"Rahul Gandhi raises his voice against the wrong policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as on the Centre's failures. That is why, for the last eight years, the BJP government is targeting Rahul Gandhi, which is against the democratic traditions and values of our country," she told a press conference here.

The Congress leader alleged that Modi wants to run the government in a dictatorial manner, adding that the obstacle in his plan is Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress secretary Lalit Toonwal said the party will hold a demonstration near the Raj Bhavan here and that protests will be staged at all the district headquarters on Thursday.

