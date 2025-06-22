New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Heralding the first organisational overhaul at the grassroots level, the Congress on Saturday night appointed new District and City Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents in Gujarat.

The appointments conclude a rigorous organisational exercise under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, which was launched in April to revitalise the party structure from booth to district level.

The campaign was focused on transparent, inclusive, and ideology-based leadership selection, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

He said on April 12, 2025, 43 AICC Observers and 183 PCC Observers comprising senior leaders including State In-Charges, MPs, MLAs, and former PCC Presidents were deployed across all districts of Gujarat.

"In the days that followed, AICC Observers along with PCC Observers conducted field visits across all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, 182 Assembly segments, and almost all 235 Block Congress Committees.

"They engaged with party workers, civil society, and local communities through public interactions, one-on-one meetings, and press conferences to assess the organisational ecosystem," Venugopal said in a statement.

The newly appointed DCC Presidents represent Gujarat's social and regional diversity and have been chosen for their grassroots connection, ideological clarity, and organisational ability, he noted.

"This exercise, conducted under the direction and monitoring of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, marks a significant step in preparing the party for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly Elections," Venugopal said.

