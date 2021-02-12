Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday launched its social media campaign in Arunachal Pradesh, asking people to join the drive and counter the "Union government's attempts to suppress the voice of commoners, and help retain democracy in the country".

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Manish Chatrath, during an executive meeting of the party's state unit, said the campaign --'Join Congress Social Media' will provide people a platform to air their grievances against the Narendra Modi government and its policies.

It is time to fight the BJP by becoming a social media warrior of the Congress, Chathrath, who is the Arunachal Pradesh in-charge grand old party, said.

The Congress aims to recruit five lakh volunteers and create five thousand offices across the country to stem the circulation of fake news on the Internet, he stated.

"The selected volunteers will go through scrutiny and training on how to handle various social media platforms," Chatrath added.

AICC national convener for its social media department Pranab Vacharjani, who was also here to attend the meeting, said that the Modi government has always tried to gag opinions, be it on social media or on the ground.

"The BJP government has repeatedly crushed the voice of the people. Be it the farmers' protest, Chinese incursion or demand for women's safety, the present government has never cared for peoples fear and concerns.

"Democracy is under threat, economy in tatters, and the borders of our country are unsafe," Vacharjani stated.

The campaign will "expose the lies and hateful propaganda" of the present government, he added.

Among others, Arunchal state unit president Nabam Tuki, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng were present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)