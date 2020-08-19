New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday urged the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) to issue an advisory to all media houses for enforcing a code of conduct to curb the "sensationalist and toxic nature" of televised debates.

A delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, another party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill and AICC secretary Pranav Jha appeared before the NBSA and made the request for the advisory.

Media houses, journalists, anchors and spokespersons must be held accountable for their actions and conduct, a Congress statement quoted Singhvi as saying before the NBSA.

The delegation called for the "issuance of advisory by the NBSA to media houses for enforcing a code of conduct to curb the sensationalist, slanderous and toxic nature of televised media debates and strict adherence to the NBSA guidelines".

NBSA guidelines, dated December 13, 2012, had put an obligation on all media houses to ensure that their programmes do not become a platform to spread acrimony. The News Broadcaster's Association holds the authority to ensure compliance with its guidelines and instructions.

The delegation said that in the current political atmosphere, civil, respectful and factual temperament of television debates have been overpowered by on-air noise, friction and tussle, according to the party statement.

They sought for issuance of advisory, clarification on the term "acrimonious" and instruct anchors, panelists and media channels not to indulge in acts of "personal name-calling, instigation and mic control".

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority is an independent body set up by the News Broadcasters Association. Its task is to consider and adjudicate upon complaints about broadcasts.

Last week, Shergill had urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take steps to restore "civility" in television debates and pitched for issuance of an advisory to enforce a code of conduct by news channels.

The Congress' demand for action against "toxic" TV debates comes after the death of party leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi following a heart attack. He was 52.

Tyagi suffered the attack soon after participating in a TV debate from his residence in Sector 16 of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad.

