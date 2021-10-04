Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Congress candidates will file their nomination papers for by-elections on Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats falling in Pratapgarh and Udaipur districts on Friday this week.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra will be present with the party candidates at the time of nomination for both the seats on October 8, the last day for filing the nomination.

The Congress, however, is yet to announce the names of its candidates.

Polling will take place on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

The bypolls have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP's Dhariawad MLA Gautam Lal Meena and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

