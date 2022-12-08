Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday gained majority in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five.

According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others.

Also Read | Pace Bowler #MarkWood Will Return to the #England Team in Place of the Injured Liam … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested on 67 seats, failed to open account.

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Amit Shah Says Gujarat Rejected Those Who Engage in Politics of Empty Promises and Appeasement.

In the 68-member Assembly, a party needs 35 members for majority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)