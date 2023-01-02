Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Congress leader Gourav Vallabh on Sunday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over sexual harassment charges against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh by saying that this is the real face of BJP.

"The real face of the BJP has come to the fore. When the BJP talks about 'Beti Bachao', it talks about saving the girl child from such leaders of the BJP," the Congress leader said.

He said that it is not the first time that the party is involved in these types of incidents.

"Whether, in the case of Unnao, Karnataka or Sandeep Singh, the character of the BJP to misbehave with women and play with their dignity," he said demanding strict action against Sandeep Singh.

Earlier this month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

During the press briefing, the alleged victim demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Notably, on Sunday, the woman told ANI that she opened up about the incident to the public after her patience went off.

"I am also a player, think how much patience I would have to tolerate such ill behaviour of this person from February till now," the woman said, adding that she didn't open up about the incident earlier as she was afraid of negative impact on the sports industry.

"I tried as much as I could. He created, such an atmosphere officially that a girl comes to him automatically," she added.

The woman reiterated that she opened up to the public only after her patience broke up.

To a question about other victims, hesitating to open up, she said, "I have full hope as soon as he resigns and is behind bars, those people will definitely come forward."

"Everyone should know how an Olympic-level athlete misbehaved with another national-level athlete," she said, demanding strict action against the minister.

However, Olympian and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been brushing off the allegations, levelled against him by the junior athlete coach.

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against the Haryana Sports Minister following a complaint by the female coach.

A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and begun an investigation into the matter.

Responding to the development, Haryana Sports Minister told ANI that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar till pending enquiry. (ANI)

