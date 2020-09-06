Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday.

"I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy said in a tweet.

Also Read | Baby Boy Born to Wife of AI Express Co-Pilot Akhilesh Kumar Who Was Killed in Kozhikode Plane Crash, Bereaved Family Finds Glimmer of Hope.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!," she added.

There was no reaction from Samyuktha Hegde who found herself at the receiving end on Friday.

Also Read | A Bigger Epidemic Than Corona -Epidemic of Unemployment - MD Mahtab Alam.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.PTI GMS SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)