Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to consult the state's advocate general on the Bhakra Beas Management Board issue to explore legal options against the recent change in rules for selection of its members.

The change in appointment rules for top officers to the board has raked up a storm with many political parties in Punjab and Haryana criticising the Centre.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members for irrigation and power.

Political leaders have claimed that according to the BBMB Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana but the requirement has been removed in the amended rules.

"Request Chief Minister Punjab @BhagwantMann to consult with his advocate general to explore the possibility of filing an original suit under Article 131 of COI (Constitution of India) challenging BBMB (Amendment) Rules. 2022, as they discriminate against Punjab," Tewari, the MP from Anandpur Sahib, said.

He also said that as an MP from Punjab, he will file objections.

