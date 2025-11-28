New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan on Thursday said that the party held an extensive review meeting with senior leadership to analyse the outcome of the recently concluded Bihar elections and discuss the road ahead.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting in the national capital, Khan said, "There was a detailed discussion. We spoke with senior leaders, and everyone shared their views. We discussed how this voting pattern happened, how the NDA won, and what we need to do going forward."

He added that the deliberations also touched upon the ticket distribution process. "We had a lot of applications here, too, but tickets are given to only a few people. So, there's no benefit in blaming anyone," he said, emphasising the need for unity and introspection within the party.

The Congress has been holding internal review sessions to examine electoral setbacks and strategise ahead of future contests in the state.

Meanwhile, in a major setback for the Congress party ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, senior leader Shakeel Ahmad resigned from the party on November 11.

Shakeel Ahmad submitted his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Other than RJD and Congress, the other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] won two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar Assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)

