New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP K Suresh has given an adjournment motion on farmers' issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"The brutal suppression of rights of farmers of the country by means of enacting disempowering legislations has caused farmer unrest across the country for the last eight months. The rights of farmers to their land and produce are sacrosanct and needs to be protected. The anti-farmer legislations by the government must be repealed and farmers be heard," wrote Suresh to Lok Sabha Secretary General.

This comes on the day when farmers will hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar today, demanding the scrapping of three new agricultural laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties. (ANI)

