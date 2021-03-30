New Delhi, March 30: Congress Member of Parliament from Punjab's Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"As it is being shown in the media, It is true that I have tested positive for corona with mild symptoms. Many of our colleagues in the Parliament have tested positive including the Speaker," Bittu tweeted. COVID-19 Surge in Punjab: State Govt Extends Coronavirus Restrictions Till April 10, Orders Launch of Vaccination Drive in Prisons.

Last week, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die bringing an end to the Budget Session of the Parliament. The month-long second part of the Budget session which had started on March 8 was earlier scheduled to end on April 8.

