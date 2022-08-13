New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday asked the Congress to "reprimand" its Karnataka leader Priyank Kharge for his "demeaning" remarks suggesting that women in the state have to give sexual favours for getting jobs.

“If a woman from Karnataka wants a job, she will have to get on to the couch and men can land a job only by paying a bribe,” Kharge, the son of Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge, had alleged hitting out at the BJP dispensation in Karnataka.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Deputy Director And Other Posts At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Priyank Kharge for the "absolutely appalling statement demeaning to women".

The National Commission for Women should question him, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Releases E-Books of ‘Saraswathi Rajamani – The Forgotten Spy’ to Commemorate 75-Years of Independence Day.

Noting that the Congress is headed by a woman leader, he said Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should reprimand him for making such an "abhorrent" remark.

The BJP government in Karnataka has become a "Lancha-Mancha Sarkara" (bribe and couch government), Kharge, a former state minister, had said in Kannada at a press conference on Friday.

He was referring to Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation as Water Resources Minister over his alleged involvement in a sex-for-job scandal.

Another BJP MLA K S Eshwarappresigned as minister after a civil contractor died by suicide alleging that the former had demanded 40 per cent commission for execution of public work.

“In this government, you have to shell out money to get a government job. In the past, two ministers of this government have resigned,” Kharge said.

The state BJP also hit back at Kharge, saying he should first look inside his party.

“The stories of the colourful nightlife of the Congress leaders are not mere hearsay. There are many secret CDs available,” it tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)