New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the remarks by a senior police officer in Bihar who blamed the recent spurt in crime in the state on seasonal unemployment among agricultural labourers, and said this reflects the mindset of the NDA government.

ADG (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan made the remarks during an interaction with journalists on Wednesday evening.

"Bihar has only two major crop seasons. Since there is no crop season between April and July, most farmhands remain unemployed during this period. Consequently, land-related clashes escalate. Some of them, especially the youth, even take up contract killings for quick money," Krishnan said.

Murder cases increase mainly between May and July, he added.

The comment triggered outrage on social media, with many people accusing the officer of trying to come up with an excuse for failure to control law and order.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said what kind of disgraceful comments are these.

"This is not your mindset but reflects the mindset of the political leadership behind you, it is the mindset of the NDA government," Khera alleged in a video statement.

"Now nobody is talking about gundaraj, jungle raj. It is not possible to hunt even in the jungle like what we saw in Paras hospital where a patient in ICU was gunned down," he said.

Is there a web series going on in Bihar that a new season has come, Khera said, slamming the remarks by the police officer.

He said that the newspapers have been full of the crimes being committed in Bihar under the NDA government.

"Bihar is a state of possibilities. Today this government has turned Bihar into a state of apprehension," Khera said.

Contacted by PTI on Thursday, the police officer said, "Whatever I have said is backed by data. The data shows that this period (between May and July) of the year witnesses a spurt in violent crimes."

According to data, Bihar recorded 217 murder cases in April and 284 in May.

In 2024, 231 murders took place in April, 254 in May, 292 in June and 279 in July. In August, it came down to 249 cases.

"In 2023, 215 murders were recorded in April, 279 in May, 278 in June and 270 in July. It came down to 250 in August," he said.

"In 2022, the state witnessed 256 murders in April, 301 in May, 297 in June and 262 in July. Again it dipped to 257 in August," Krishnan added.

