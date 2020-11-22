Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of looting the Vindhyachal and the Bundelkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued here, state BJP chief Swatantradev Singh said, "The Congress has looted in the name of the Bundelkhand package, and its senior leaders had grabbed land of tribals in Sonbhadra and Mirzapur."

Also Read | G20 Riyadh Summit: World Can Progress Faster with Greater Support of Technology, Finance to Developing Nations, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"The mining mafia during the rule of the SP and the BSP in the state had left no stone unturned to ruin Bundelkhand and Vindhyachal. Now with Modi-Yogi in power at the Centre and in the state, the accountability of those indulging in corruption are being fixed, and these regions are being developed," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)