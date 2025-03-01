Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday said as part of the drive to reach out to people of West Bengal ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, Congress will form booth level committees for door to door campaign at the grassroots level.

Addressing a press meet at the state Congress headquarters here, Mir said the Congress will highlight the "misdeeds" of both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the TMC-run government in West Bengal.

"Everyone can see how common people were affected by the misrule of the party (BJP) which has been ruling from Delhi for the past 12 years and the party (TMC) which has been ruling West Bengal for the past 15 years. Both dispensations have only delivered election promises but failed to deliver. We will fight with every strength against the two regimes. We will hold padayatras and hold meetings at the booth level with the common man," he said.

Mir said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state in the run-up to the assembly polls.

WBPCC president Subhankar Sarkar said party activists will work towards foiling the design of BJP and TMC to "incorporate bogus" names in the voters list with an eye on both assembly polls in 2026 and the municipal elections expected to be held later in that year.

"While BJP may be trying to repeat its experiment in Delhi and Maharashtra assembly polls by including ghost names in voter lists in West Bengal by using the Election Commission, TMC is trying to use the State Election Commission for fudging the voters list for the 2026 municipal polls. Our workers will keep vigil," he said.

Sarkar said the party will also voice the grievances of people over the role of CBI and ED in the recent investigation.

To a question, if Congress is exploring any alliance with any party in the assembly polls, Mir, who is the observer of the party for West Bengal, said "There has been no word of alliance as yet."

