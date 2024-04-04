Ranchi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress would announce the names of its candidates for the remaining seats it will contest in Jharkhand after the commencement of the nomination process for Lok Sabha elections in the state on April 18, a senior party leader said.

The party has so far announced the names of candidates for three seats -- Khunti, Lohardaga and Hazaribag. Kalicharan Munda has been fielded from Khunti, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga and JP Patel, who joined the Congress from the BJP, has been given the ticket from Hazaribag seat.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "The party will announce the names of the candidates for the remaining seats after the commencement of the nomination process in Jharkhand. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls will start in the state from the fourth phase. We have already announced the names of candidates on two seats for the fourth phase and one for the fifth phase."

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc said a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for the state.

According to the initial agreement, the Congress would contest seven seats, JMM five, and the RJD and CPI (ML) would fight one seat each. The RJD, however, recently announced that it would contest from two seats -- Palamu and Chatra.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress also released its 'guarantee card' at the press conference.

Thakur said party workers would reach out to every household in the state to spread the message of 'guarantees' of Rahul Gandhi.

