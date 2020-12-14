Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) Over 30 Youth Congress workers were detained for holding a protest outside the residence of Union minister Prakash Javadekar in Pune in support of the farmers' agitation currently underway in Delhi, police said on Monday.

They were demanding that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws.

The persons detained were released later, said senior inspector Sunil Tambe of Kothrud police station.

