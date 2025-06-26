New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After Axiom 4 mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated Shubhanshu stands at the threshold entrance of ISS.

Axiom 4 mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station on Thursday.

In a post on X Jitendra Singh said, "Congratulations #Axiom4! Docking accomplished. Shubhanshu stands at the threshold entrance of International Space Station #ISS ... waiting to step in for a 14 day sojourn.... as the world watches with excitement and expectation."

Jitendra Singh said, "PM Modi had stated on X that it would be a proud moment for India that for the first time an Indian is set to reach the International Space Station and now the spacecraft has docked. They will have a formal welcome by the astronauts who are present there. The system is so efficient that the docking has been achieved before schedule. All the 4 air force officers were being trained even before COVID and they have got a long time to prepare themselves for this mission."

He further said that the world has realised the vision of PM Modi.

"Whatever experiments will take place in space, all the instruments have been developed in the country. This is 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Whatever the results achieved, they would benefit other countries. This is Vishwa Bandhu Bharat. And thirdly, how India is taking a leading role, this is Viksit Bharat. This is an indication that India's image has changed in front of the world," he further said.

"In the last one to two years, there has been growing interest among students in engineering colleges to study Aerospace. In ISRO, there is summer training for which thousands of applications are being received," he added.

The Dragon spacecraft was ahead of schedule, autonomously docking at 4:05 pm (IST) to the space-facing port of the space station's Harmony module.

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers monitored Dragon's automated approach and docking manoeuvres. The Ax-4 crew will be welcomed by the seven-member Expedition 73 team and will now take part in a safety briefing.

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary lifted off at Noon IST on June 25, on the SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The astronauts plan to spend about two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. The mission is sending the first ISRO astronaut to the station as part of a joint effort between NASA and the Indian space agency. The private mission also carries the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the space station.

Earlier, in a live interaction from aboard the spacecraft, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, serving as the mission pilot, described the launch as "magical" and reflected on his journey.

"I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts--what a ride it was. Honestly, as I sat in the capsule 'Grace' on the launchpad yesterday after 30 days of quarantine, all I could think was: just go. When the launch finally happened, it was something else entirely. You're pushed back into the seat--and then suddenly, there's silence. You're just floating in the vacuum, and it's magical," Shukla said.

He expressed gratitude to the mission team, calling the experience a "collective achievement."

"I truly appreciate the efforts of every individual who made this journey possible. It's not just a personal accomplishment--it belongs to all of us," he said.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at noon IST on Wednesday with Shukla, Whitson, Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Kapu onboard.

The Ax-4 team will remain aboard the ISS for up to 14 days, engaging in science experiments, outreach, and commercial work. (ANI)

