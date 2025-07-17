Aizawl, Jul 17 (PTI): Mizoram's Congress unit on Thursday slammed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for allegedly awarding contracts worth over Rs 900 crore through restricted or selective tenders in contravention of the party's manifesto.

The Congress claimed that the ZPM was strongly against the rampant practice of awarding contracts under restricted tenders during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government and had remained vocal on the issue until it came to power in December 2023.

Before the 2023 Assembly polls, the party had promised in its manifesto that it would exercise extreme caution and avoid, as far as possible, awarding excessive contracts through limited tenders if it came to power, Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga said.

"Despite the promise in its manifesto, the ZPM government has illegally awarded Rs 945.55 crore worth of contracts under the restricted tender system, which is far greater than those awarded during the past governments," he alleged.

According to information under the Right to Information Act, the ZPM government on April 17 accorded "blanket approval" to departments so that it can award contract works to the tune of Rs 629.17 crore from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, unduly to contractors, he alleged.

Till April 29, the government also awarded 47 contract works amounting to Rs 316.38 crore using selective tenders, he said.

In the ZPM's manifesto released before the 2023 assembly polls, it was mentioned that the party would float open tenders as much as possible, and it would only use restricted tenders when unavoidable circumstances arise, he said.

He claimed that the ZPM government floated restricted tenders against its manifesto, which is far greater than any government in the past.

