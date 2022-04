New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday appointed Amirnder Singh Brar as the new party chief in Punjab and former MP Partap Singh Bajwa as leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

The appointments were made a month after the results of the assembly polls in the state in which Aam Aadmi Party won a massive majority ousting the Congress government from the state.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Embarks on US Visit to Cement Bilateral Ties.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier tendered his resignation following directions from the party leadership following the debacle in the assembly polls.

Amirnder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) is a former Youth Congress chief and is among the younger leaders of the party. .

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned to Death, Body Dumped in Mira Road.

The Congress appointed Bharat Bhushan Ashu as working president of Punjab unit and Raj Kumar Chabberwal as Deputy leader of the legislative party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)