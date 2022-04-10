New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Congress has made new appointments to its Manipur unit weeks after the debacle in the recent assembly polls.

The party on Saturday appointed 14 general secretaries and 15 secretaries.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Embarks on US Visit to Cement Bilateral Ties.

According to the party release, the appointments made by party chief Sonia Gandhi, have come into force with immediate effect.

The Congress had suffered a defeat in Manipur in assembly polls held earlier this year with BJP again forming the government in the border state. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned to Death, Body Dumped in Mira Road.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)