New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday approved reinstating Chengam G Kumar into the positions of President of District Congress Committee, Tiruvannamalai and the State Convener of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Santathan (RGPRS) with immediate effect.

"Based on the report submitted by Kodikkunnil Suresh MP, the Congress President has approved reinstating Chengam G Kumar into the position of President of District Congress Committee, Tiruvannamalai District and State Convenor of RGPRS, Tamil Nadu with immediate effect," said an official statement issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary, KC Venugopal.

Kumar was dismissed from his position in July 2023 after an official notification issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the dismissal of Chengam G Kumar from the positions of President of District Congress Committee, Tiruvannamalai District and State Convenor of RGPRS, Tamil Nadu, with immediate effect," read the official notification issued on July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, in line with the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress on Sunday appointed its Parliament Constituency-wise coordinators for Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore took to X and said, "Mission 2024 is on."

"The AICC has approved the request of the Andhra Pradesh Congress to appoint Parliament Coordinators for all Lok Sabha seats in the state. Hope the teamwork makes the dream of our beloved leader, YSR come true. Mission 2024 is on!" he said.

Congress has appointed Parliament coordinator Kothuri Srinivas from Visakhapatnam, Mushini Ramakrishna from Rajahmundry, Korivi Vinay Kumar from Machilipatnam, D Murali Mohan Rao from Vijayawada and M Rajeshwara Rao from Nellore constituency. (ANI)

