Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Congress government in Telangana has brought a resolution in assembly on Friday to conduct a Caste census in the state.

The caste census was among the guarantees promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the people of Telangana.

An official statement issued by the State Government said," This House resolves to take up a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (KULA GANANA) of entire Telangana State as per the decision of the Council of Ministers of 4" February 2024 so as to plan and implement various Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political opportunities for the amelioration of Backward Classes, SC and ST citizens of the State and other weaker sections of the State."

Backward Class Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar initiated the resolution in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday to conduct a caste census in Telangana. This census will gather caste data for targeted welfare & equitable resource distribution.

"According to the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet on February 4, to formulate and implement various social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities plans for the advancement of backward classes, schedule castes, schedule tribes and other weaker sections, the Government has decided to conduct a comprehensive household caste enumeration family survey for political employment" Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said in a post on X.

"This is an unprecedented moment. Today is unforgettable in my life He came into politics from the weaker sections who came into politics from the student stage. Many times our party leader Rahul Gandhi has mentioned caste enumeration. Accordingly, we will move ahead with useful information regarding the welfare of all. This caste census is under the purview of the central government but we are conducting the caste enumeration in view of the conditions in the states. Through this survey it is expected that justice will be done to SC, ST, BC and other weaker sections in the state Thank you to our CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti for giving me the opportunity" Ponnam Prabhakar added.

While campaigning for the Telangana Assembly Polls which took place last year, Rahul Gandhi had said that the most pressing issue in India right now is the caste census.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) had also adopted a resolution on October 9 promising a nationwide caste census as part of the decadal census, if it comes to power in the Centre. It said that the 50 per cent cap on reservations will also be removed through legislation.

Congress had won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats. (ANI)

