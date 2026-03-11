Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Haryana Congress MLA Jassi Petwar on Wednesday expressed confidence that the party's candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, will secure one of the two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, citing the party's numerical strength.

The election, scheduled for March 16, has become a three-way contest with BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Independent candidate Satish Nandal also in the fray.

Speaking to ANI on the development, Petwar said the Congress candidate is expected to win comfortably as the party has adequate numbers in the Haryana Assembly to ensure victory for one seat.

"There are only two seats in the Rajya Sabha. The candidate from Congress would definitely get a seat in the Rajya Sabha because we have numbers. The remaining two are from the BJP, although one is said to have been nominated independently," Petwar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (March 2) announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9.

The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. (ANI)

