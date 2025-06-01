Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed Congress, accusing it of demoralising the army and stating that it would have to pay a political price for the act.

"Congress is conspiring with Pakistan... From surgical strikes to 'Operation Sindoor', the statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have hurt the sentiments of 140 crore people of the country," Maurya told ANI on Sunday.

"This is the language that demoralises the army, and they do not realise that they will have to pay such a huge political price for using this language... It is our and our army's resolve that Operation Sindoor is not over yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Malook Nagar of Rashtriya Lok Dal has criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders for repeatedly questioning the government over the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Nagar asked why the Opposition continues to raise questions related to Pakistan, and suggested that they should focus on the country as a whole instead.

Nagar criticised Kharge for seeking clarity on US President Donald Trump's claim of brokering the cessation of hostilities, saying, "The Opposition should prioritise national interests over Pakistan-specific queries."

"The Pakistani Minister is crying about India destroying their camps, and the political leaders of India are questioning the mission's objectives."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday demanded a special session of Parliament concerning Operation Sindoor, alleging that the government had "misled the nation" and instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's assertions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is on an election blitz, taking personal credit for the valour of the armed forces."

In a post on X, Kharge referred to remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff during an interview and demanded an independent expert committee's comprehensive review of the country's defence preparedness.

Nagar defended Operation Sindoor, questioning AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's comments that allegedly insulted the mission's objective.

"Why does he keep repeating the same questions and insulting the mission? Love for the country should be the priority, not political power.", Nagar said. (ANI)

