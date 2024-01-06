New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress has constituted a Central War Room for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections which comprises the organisational war room and a communication war room, an official statement issued by the party said on Saturday.

The organisational war room will be headed by Sasikanth Senthil S. The party has appointed four vice-chairmen-- Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma, Varun Santhosh, Capt. Arvind Kumar.

Also Read | Aditya-L1 Mission: First Solar Observatory Enters Final Orbit; India Creates Yet Another Landmark, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Vaibhav Walia has been made the Chairman of the Communication War Room.

Also, the party has constituted the Publicity Committee for the upcoming General elections.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 'Dead' Man Found Alive in Hospital Succumbs to Injuries in Bhubaneswar.

The Publicity Committee will include Treasurer, AICC who will be Convenor.

Other members are the General Secretary (Organization), General Secretary (Communication), In-charge, Administration, AICC, Chairperson, Media and Publicity Department, Chairperson, Social Media Department and Special Invitees (if any), the party said in a statement.

Earlier today, Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is our strong step towards providing economic, social and political justice to the country's people," Kharge said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)