Bhubaneswar, January 6: A man who was declared dead four days ago because of a mistaken identity and found to be alive later, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, officials of the hospital concerned said. With the death of Dilip Samantray, who was found to be under treatment in a private hospital on Friday, the toll in the AC compressor explosion in the same medical facility rose to three.

Samantray was initially declared dead on December 30, but he was found under treatment on Friday. The man, however, died on Saturday afternoon, the hospital's CEO Dr Smita Padhi said. Odisha Shocker: Hospital Declares Man Dead in AC Blast, Prompting Wife's Suicide, Now Says He is Alive.

"We tried our best, but he couldn't be saved. The patient's heartbeat and oxygen level reduced drastically. As per the procedure, we will hand over the body to the police. If required, a DNA test will be conducted. We will collect samples," she told reporters.

Of the four injured persons admitted to the hospital after the December 29 evening blast, three have died. They were: Sritam Sahu (29), Dilip Samantray (34) and Jyoti Ranjan Mallik (34). All were employees of a firm engaged by the hospital for AC maintenance. Samantray, a resident of Khurda district, was declared dead on December 30, and a body was handed over to his family which cremated it. His wife died by suicide out of grief the next day. Man Dies in His Sleep in Ayodhya-Bound Sabarmati Express Train, Family Unaware of Incident Sits Next To His Dead Body For 13 Hours.

Actually, it was Jyoti Ranjan Mallik's body. Doctors said the confusion was created as the persons' faces were beyond recognition because of the burn injuries due to the blast that occurred on the roof of the hospital.

Samantray's mother alleged that her son was killed by the hospital. On the cremation of the first body, she said, "The doctors gave us a different body. We believed them and cremated it. After the funeral was over, the hospital authorities on Friday said Dilip was alive." "Subsequently, we reached the hospital and requested the doctors to allow me to meet my son. When I called him by his name, he responded by shaking his head," said Dilip's mother.

She said after her daughter-in-law's death by suicide, the family found solace in the news that Samantray was alive. "But all our hopes were shattered again," she said. Dilip's brother alleged that he died of medical negligence.

Hi-Tech Hospital CEO Dr Smita Pandhi claimed that the treatment of the four patients started after they were identified by the outsourcing company. "We can hardly do anything if someone is wrongly identified," she said. The hospital also blamed the family for the mistaken identity and offered to conduct a DNA test.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh has said that an ACP-rank officer will probe into the matter. The opposition BJP has demanded action against the hospital authorities for the goof-up and sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the aggrieved families. Congress leader Nishikant Mishra also demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

