Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): In a historical win in the Telangana assembly polls, the Congress is set to form government in the 119-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 64 seats.

The BRS has won 38 seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 seats and CPI has won 1 seat.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a historical win in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, is set to form government in the 230-member assembly state, as it crosses the majority mark by securing 163 seats.

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, won by a margin of 1,64,951 votes, garnering a total of 1,04,974 votes.

Chouhan was contesting against Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma, who managed to secure only 59,977 votes.

In Rajasthan, the BJP won 115 seats and is set to form a government in Telangana.

Congress came a distant second with 68 seats and is leading on one seat, as per the latest trends.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes.

BJP crossed majority marks by locking 49 seats, and leading on 5 sets in Chhattisgarh Assembly Constituency (ANI)

