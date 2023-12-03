Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide following an argument with his mother who didn't prepare breakfast for him in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The deceased boy, a resident of Kanhan Pimpri area, quarrelled with his mother on Friday morning. As his mother didn't prepare the morning meal, he walked out of the house in a huff, a police official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Bhupesh Baghel Resigns as Chief Minister After Congress' Defeat in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

After parents of the boy approached the police, a case of kidnapping was registered against unidentified persons, he said.

"During the search, the boy was found hanging from a tree near a railway track on Sunday morning. A case of accidental death has been registered by New Kamptee police," the official added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP MP Diya Kumari Wins by 71,368 Votes From Vidyadhar Nagar Seat, Biggest Victory Margin in State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)