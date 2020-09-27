Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): A Congress delegation will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday over the Farm Acts, said Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress president and State Minister, on Sunday.

"The Bills passed by Parliament are anti-farmer. So we are opposing it. Maha Vikas Aghadi will also oppose it and not implement it in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is also with us. We will sit together and form a strategy," said Thorat.

"Today I met CM (Uddhav Thackeray). Sharad Pawar also met him. We run an administration so these meetings do take place," he added.

Speaking about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's meeting with former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Thorat stated that Raut is also the editor (of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana), so it's not a big deal if he met Fadnavis.

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at latter's residence, Varsha bungalow.

The meeting comes in the background of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday.

The meeting lasted for around an hour. However, Pawar left without speaking to the media outside Varsha bungalow.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has said that "no political talks held during his meeting with Raut."

"Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same and I had put certain conditions: I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held during the meeting," Fadnavis told ANI.

The BJP leader said that his party "did not have any discussion with the Shiv Sena to form the government."

"There is no discussion on the coalition. There is no need for it. People are angry with the way this government is working. We are working as a strong opposition. The day this government will collapse, we will show how we will provide an alternative government. We are not in a hurry to form the government," Fadnavis said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and that both of them could have ideological differences but there was no enmity between them. (ANI)

