New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the sources informed.

The party, earlier on October 10, wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking an appointment with the President for a seven-member party delegation to meet him. The delegation will present a detailed memorandum of facts in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that claimed the lives of eight people earlier this month.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 40-Year-Old Teacher Raped By Online Friend in Ahmedabad; Accused Arrested.

The Congress delegation will consist of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury besides Rahul Gandhi who will lead the delegation.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra.

Also Read | HP Chromebook x360 14a With AMD Processor Launched in India at Rs 32,999.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of several farmer unions, had issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car, which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. Ashish Mishra also refuted SKM's allegations and reiterated his absence at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)