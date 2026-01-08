New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday raised concerns over sewage water allegedly mixing into the Narmada River at Gwarighat in Jabalpur.

He warned that contaminated water is being supplied to people and could lead to a major incident if immediate action is not taken.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 8, 2026: Infosys, Tata Steel and NCL Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

https://x.com/digvijaya_28/status/2009049391987085652?s=20

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "In Jabalpur's Gwarighat, sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji. A Sewage Tank has been built at the ghat, which does not have a filter. That sewage water mixes into the Narmada Ji and is supplied to the people of Jabalpur from the Lalpur drinking water supply plant, which is 500 meters away; a major incident could happen in just a few days because of this. Please @CMMadhyaPradesh and @KailashOnline and @mayornnjtake note of this."

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast for January 8: Severe Cold Wave and Very Dense Fog Disrupt Normal Life.

The remarks come amid the water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura, which has drawn widespread criticism after several lives were lost and many families were affected.

Madhya pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

The Congress leaders slammed the state-BJP government over the incident, accusing that the incident had tarnished the image of Indore, which was known for its cleanliness and ranked first across the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Jitu Patwari said, "Not just 17, more deaths occurred in the incident here. The most painful thing is that Indore was ranked number one in cleanliness and earned recognition across the world, but this incident has tarnished the name of the city. The Mayor's Council, the Mohan Yadav government and its ministers are responsible for tarnishing Indore's image. Earlier, Indore was known for discussions on cleanliness; now it is being talked about for poison."

Congress leader Umang Singhar accused the state government of being insensitive and claimed that the Opposition would raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.

"I believe the way this incident occurred and the government showed insensitivity, is certainly a blot on Indore. I want to say to the people of Indore that water is supplied to your areas through pipelines as well, and be aware that water like that of Bhagirathpura could reach you too. We will thoroughly examine the facts of this matter and will definitely question the government in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly as to why the people of Indore are being made to suffer for your [government's] mistakes," Singhar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)