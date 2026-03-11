Guwahati/New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): BJP leaders on Wednesday hit back at Congress over its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's allegation that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had resorted to artificial intelligence to show good roads in Assam and said the "entire Cong ecosystem has so much contempt for Assam" and the people of state "will remember this insult".

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika, who is also spokesperson of the state government, slammed the Congress and said for two days they spread fake news that a real highway in the State was AI-generated.

He alleged that the opposition party is unable to digest the "transformative work" of the BJP-led NDA government in the poll-bound state.

"Entire Cong ecosystem has so much contempt for Assam that for two days they spread fake news that a real highway in the State was AI generated. The ecosystem's usual 'fault checkers' help perpetuate this lie. Anyway they stand exposed - unable to digest the transformative work done by the NDA govt," he said in a post on X, attaching a video.

The Minister was responding to post by Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate in which she accused the Chief Minister of using AI to show good roads in the state.

"Epic buffoonery! CM Himanta resorts to AI to show good roads in Assam," Shrinate said in a post on X, commenting on a video of a sprawling highway posted by the Chief Minister.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Congress over the post and alleged that Assam's progress was being ridiculed.

"Those who did not do development for 70 years are visibly frustrated by the rapid development of Assam in the last decade. Led by their troll army chief @SupriyaShrinate, the anti-Assam machinery barged upon CM @himantabiswa's video showing Assam's roads and ridiculed it as AI. Their frustration and hatred towards BJP has turned to hatred towards Assam and its growth," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

"Such is their contempt for Assam that they repeatedly ridicule the State's development and try to bring down its image nationally. The people of Assam will remember this insult towards Assam and will give a strong answer to these anti-Assam forces," he added.

Assam will face polls in the first half of this year. (ANI)

