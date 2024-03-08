Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 8 (ANI): Congress on Friday announced that S Supongmeren Jamir will contest from the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming General elections.

S Supongmeren Jamir currently serves as the President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee and is a former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency in the northeastern state.

Earlier today, the names of Congress candidates for 39 Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 were announced on Friday.

The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshwadeep.

Some of the party's prominent names fighting elections in Kerala are K Suresh from Mavelikara, the party's general secretary, KC Venugopal, will contest from Alappuzha, and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will again contest from Wayanad.

Also, Shashi Tharoor will again battle from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Anto Antony will contest from Pathanamthitta.

In Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from Rajnandgaon, whereas Rajendra Sahu will contest from Durg.

Addressing the press conference, KC Venugopal said, "Out of these 39 candidates, 15 are from General category and 24 are from SC, ST, OBC, and minorities."

Congress party's second Election Committee meeting will be held on March 11 in Delhi to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP has already released its first list of 195 candidates. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

