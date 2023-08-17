Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): As the political parties have stepped up preparations for the assembly elections to be held in Rajasthan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has launched its 3000 km Sankalp yatra from Dholpur on Wednesday.

The 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay Sankalp Yatra' was officially inaugurated from Sandhu Palace in Dholpur under the leadership of Bahujan Samaj Party's National Coordinator, Akash Anand, aiming to champion the cause of the people and bring attention to pertinent issues facing the nation.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Death Toll Increases to 71 After Floods and Landslides, Losses Worth Rs 7500 Crore, Rescue Operations Underway.

Addressing the gathering, Akash Anand hit out at the Congress government in Rajasthan, calling it an “anti-social” government.

"The Congress government of Rajasthan is anti-social. The Congress government had promised that Rs 3500 dearness allowance will be given to the unemployed youth, employment to lakhs of youths, cheaper gas cylinders to the poor, free education to women, all the promises have not been fulfilled yet. Once again, the election results are round the corner. Leaders of Congress will once again make promises among you. Stay aware of those false promises," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged on Car Bonnet in Hanumangarh, BJP Attacks Ashok Gehlot Govt After CCTV Video Goes Viral.

He further said that the Congress that cannot ‘provide’ safety to the women of the state should not come back to the power.

"The government that couldn't give security to the women of the state, it has no right to form the government again. A 9-year-old girl was raped here but the government does not take any concrete steps towards the safety of girls and women. I have come to warn you whether it is Congress or BJP, both are the same. In 2014 people were cheated for votes. Today the country is facing the brunt of unemployment and inflation. Those who before 2014 used to go out on the roads on rising gas cylinders, today they have no remorse for rising petrol prices," he added.

Akash Anand called upon citizens to align with the principles of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and collaboratively advance the nation towards a more equitable future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)