Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Monday alleged that the Congress government was "threatening" those who did not provide information for the caste survey and the state government was engaged in "rowdyism".

Speaking at a press conference, R Ashoka said that not everyone has participated in the caste survey being conducted by the Congress government.

He said, "Since Infosys' Sudha Murthy did not provide information for the caste survey, CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi have threatened her. The government itself is engaging in rowdyism here. Even though the High Court has said that providing information is up to the people's wish, the government is violating it and showing goondaism. Conducting the caste survey itself is illegal, and threatening like this is another illegality."

"Revealing what Sudha Murthy had written isn't wrong, the High Court has said that no one's information should be revealed, and privacy must be maintained. Along with this, they are also threatening teachers and officials, he said.

He further said that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is criticizing entrepreneurs.

"If roads are not good, he gives moral lessons. When Mohan Das Pai and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw question, he criticises them. To say that they have received everything from Bengaluru, neither CM Siddaramaiah nor D K Shivakumar built and developed this city. Those who pay taxes also have the right to question. Even when the BJP government was in power, these same entrepreneurs had tweeted and questioned. At that time, discussions were held with officials, funds were released immediately, and roads were repaired. Instead of blaming when problems arise, solve the problems. Even though they say they have spent 2,000 crore rupees to fill potholes, the results are not visible. The government needs to see where this money has gone," he said.

DK Shivakumar on Sunday indirectly lashed out at some Bengaluru-based industrialists for their alleged unwarranted caustic remarks about Bengaluru's urban infrastructure.

R Ashoka further said, "Google company has chosen Andhra Pradesh leaving Bengaluru. By driving away entrepreneurs, what kind of development are they doing? Rain has stopped in the city. But they are giving the excuse that rain were continuing. Roads should have been asphalted before the rain. Entrepreneurs themselves said they would build roads, which is a slap to the government. When floods come, an all-party meeting should have been called. Without holding a meeting, without going to the central government, they are saying no relief is coming. The central government has already released relief as per rules." (ANI)

