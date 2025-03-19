Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara on Wednesday accused Congress leaders of spreading false information about illegal sand mining.

The previous state government run by Congress was responsible for allowing illegal mining and flourishing of mining mafia in Rajasthan, Godara said at a press conference.

He also highlighted steps taken by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's government to clamp down on the mining mafia.

He claimed that the government has been technology to tighten control over illegal mining activities and has filed several times more cases than the Congress government, seizing vehicles and sand.

In 2023, during Congress' tenure, only 1,846 cases of illegal sand mining were registered, while the number rose to 2,514 in 2024, he said.

"In 2023, 2,360 individuals were arrested for illegal sand mining, while the BJP government arrested 3,583 people in 2024.

"In 2023, 24,456 tons of illegal sand were seized, but in just one year, the current government seized 94,952 tons of illegal sand," Godara said.

The minister's remarks came in the wake of a verbal skirmish earlier in the day over illegal mining in the state Assembly, ending in Congress' walkout from the house.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised the issue through an adjournment motion during Zero Hour and targeted the state government.

"The way illegal mining of Bajri is happening in the state and the incidents that are happening every day ... but the double-engine government is in a deep slumber," he said, sparking a confrontation with the members from the ruling party.

