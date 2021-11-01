Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress Faridkot MP (Lok Sabha) Mohammed Sadiq on Sunday said that the Congress still has not forgotten the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Indira Gandhi has not been forgotten by Congress, leaders have definitely remembered her at their homes. Forgetting someone as big as Indira Gandhi would amount to disrespect. Her tenure as Prime Minister was great. Whenever our enemies collided with them, she ensured their defeat," said Sadiq said to reporters.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

His remarks come after Congress leader Sunil Jakhar's tweet that pointed out that no advertisement was taken out by the government in Punjab on the occasion of her death anniversary.

"I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don't we still have a Congress Government in Punjab. PS. I know Capt Saab won't mind my using this PB Govt's ad from last year, as none appeared today," said Jakhar in his tweet.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

On the question of him joining former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, he said, "Let's see what happens. The question is what does he want. If he wants me to join, I will see."

Earlier this week, Captain Amarinder Singh while addressing the media had also announced that he is forming a new political party, name and symbol of which will be shared once cleared by the Election Commission.

Singh had resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Over Aroosa Alam's connections with the former CM, Sadiq said that no one should probe into the personal life of anyone.

His statement comes after an exchange of barbs between the two leaders over the issue of investigation into Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Alam has been reportedly visiting former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for several years.

Responding to Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations against the Punjab government and CM Charanjit Singh Channi, he said, "Badal got politics via inheritance. Channi deserves whatever he has achieved."

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)