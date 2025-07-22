Raipur, Jul 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday staged a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on national highways at several places in Chhattisgarh, protesting the Enforcement Directorate's action against former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya.

The ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel on July 18 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Hundreds of Congress workers and leaders led by Bhupesh Baghel, staged a road blockade at VIP Chowk on National Highway-53 on the Raipur-Kolkata route on the outskirts of the state capital from noon to 2 pm.

Talking to PTI Videos, Baghel accused the BJP of trying to suppress the opposition by hatching conspiracies against them.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

"The BJP rule in Chhattisgarh is not of the government of Vishnu Deo Sai, rather it is governed by (industrialist) Adani. This government is being operated from Ahmedabad," he alleged.

The senior Congress leader claimed, "Ahead of the swearing in of Chief Minister Sai (in December 2023), the forest in Hasdeo was razed, and now, the forest in Tamnar is being cut (for a coal mines project). When the issue (of tree felling in Tamnar) was raised in the state Assembly (last week), the ED arrested my son."

Earlier, MLAs Kawasi Lakhma and Devendra Yadav, and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste were targeted, he said.

"They (BJP) have been trying to suppress the voice of the opposition by hatching conspiracies. But the public has become aware of their game. The Congress party is out on the streets. Adani Bhagao, Chhattisgarh Bachao (chase away Adani, save Chhattisgarh)," Baghel said.

State Congress chief Deepak Baij took part in the 'chakka jam' in Jagdalpur (Bastar), while Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant protested at Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa districts.

Former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo and other senior party leaders attended the protest in different places for two hours.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP for allegedly misusing central agencies.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP dubbed the protest a "flop show" and expressed gratitude to people, businesses, and labour associations for rejecting the opposition's agitation.

"Congress's chakka jam turned out to be a flop show. People from the state, as well as business and labour organisations, have rejected it. People of Chhattisgarh have shown that they will never support corruption and corrupt people," state's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao told reporters.

He said the protest was not held in the interest of the state or the country.

"It was held to support a person (Chaitanya Baghel) who is accused of handling Rs 1,000 crore (generated out of an alleged liquor scam) and used Rs 16.7 crore in his real estate business," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)