New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): After the Congress' defeat in assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Janata Dal (United) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu, speaking on the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting and Congress' defeat, said on Tuesday that Congress is ignoring the very people on whose strength it stands in the states.

"Somehow, what Congress is doing is ignoring the very people on whose strength it stands in the states. Congress is standing on the strength of JDU and RJD in Bihar, SP in Uttar Pradesh and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and Congress was moving ahead by ignoring all of them, the result of which was the result of three states that went against them," said Sunil Kumar Pintu.

The JDU leader further claimed that the INDIA bloc has a future in 2024 only if some key decisions are taken in the meeting on December 6.

On being asked about the communication gap in the alliance, Sunil Kumar Pintu said, "There is a complete communication gap within the INDIA alliance as the opinion of the big leaders is not being taken."

Further speaking about the face of the Prime Minister candidate from INDIA bloc, he agreed with TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's opinion that the public will decide who will be the most suitable PM candidate from the alliance but the senior leaders from the alliance will have to meet and come to an agreement.

The JDU leader lauded Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that Nitish did the work of bringing the entire opposition onto the platform but after coming on that platform, Congress started considering itself as supremo and they saw the result of ignoring these big leaders of regional parties in assembly elections.

Meanwhile the INDIA alliance has decided to reschedule the meeting of party heads to the third week of December. Earlier Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders for Wednesday.

This however was met with lukewarm response by several of the front leaders. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she would go ahead with her state programs as she was not aware of the meeting call. According to Congress sources, several key opposition leaders will not be able to attend the meeting that was earlier scheduled on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will not be able to come to Delhi as several areas of the state have been badly hit by Cyclone Mandous. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be able to make it to the national capital owing to his illness. Similarly, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee would have given it a miss owing to a wedding in her family. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of his inability to make it for a meeting on Wednesday

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which concluded on December 3, the BJP emerged victorious in majorities of the seats in the three North Indian states.

While in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP defeated the incumbent Congress governments, in Madhya Pradesh, it defeated the anti-incumbency in retaining power.

However, in the South Indian state of Telangana, the Congress saw consolation and emerged victorious, dethroning BRS's decade-old rule.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)