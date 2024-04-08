Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Days after the Congress party announced its manifesto for the upcoming general elections in the country, Leader of Opposition of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Rajiv Bindal lashed out saying that it is a bundle of lies.

"The Congress party is hollow and they have repeated the same what they have stated and promised 50 years ago. It is similar to the 2022 poll manifesto of Congress in Himachal assembly elections. This is just a manifesto to divide the country," he added.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2024: Should You Turn Off Mobile Phone During Eclipse? Will Total Solar Eclipse Disrupt Cell Services? Know All the Answers Here.

The Himachal BJP state president said that in their manifesto they talked about 'Garibi Hatao' and now they have again raised the same issue. He said that it's not the first time that they have promised this, they have said this past 10 times about poverty alleviation.

"It is similar to the 2022 poll manifesto of Congress in HP assembly elections," said Bindal.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Woman Gang-Raped in Rajasthan’s Kota, Seven Accused Arrested.

He accused Congress of dividing the country on the basis of the caste census and reservation of the minorities.

He further slammed the Congress saying, "They adopt the appeasement politics. To polarize the votes they are talking about the reimplementation of Triple Talaq. They are trying to change Kashmir into hell. This manifesto is in support of terrorist organisations like Hamas."

He took a dig at the Congress party saying that they don't want to acknowledge the development happening in the country.

"The BJP leader accused the Himachal Congress of deceiving the people in the name of employment, free power, and Rs 100 per litre of milk for farmers. Today they are again deceiving the women in the name of Rs 1500 per month. Congress party always gives these kinds of allurements," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP Himachal Pradesh state election co-incharge, Sanjay Tandon said that dynastic politics is a cause for concern for the country's democracy.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)