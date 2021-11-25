Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that the Congress party is on the ventilator without any policy and leadership.

While Shekhawat was addressing the media here after participating in the Youth Upliftment Program of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on GT Road, he was asked about former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma joining the Trinamool Congress abandoning the Congress. The minister said, "The whole world has now accepted that the Congress party is on ventilator now. It does not have any policy and leadership. When there is an absence of both, the future of any political party is dark."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15-year-old rape survivor strangles her baby to death in Damoh, Arrested.

The minister further said that the people who want to do politics in future do not want to remain in Congress.

"I think the chapter of Congress in the country has come to an end. Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of dissolving the Congress. It should be closed now. I think the country has rejected the Congress. There is a stampede in Congress. With the kinds of schisms in the party today, people who want to be in politics in the future do not want to remain in the Congress," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | OIL Admit Cards 2021 Released For Recruitment Exam For Posts Of Junior Assistant at oil-india.com; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)