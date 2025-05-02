Jammu, May 2 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership over its successful struggle for a caste survey.

Gandhi's efforts forced the government to accept the Congress' long-standing demand for a caste survey, according to the resolution.

"A unanimous resolution was adopted in a meeting to express gratitude to the Congress leadership, especially Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for the success of the struggle to pressure the government to concede to the demand for a caste census," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

The resolution, moved by Sharma and seconded by PCC working president Tara Chand and former minister Raman Bhalla, was adopted unanimously amid slogans hailing Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chand said Gandhi's struggle had borne fruit and the government was compelled to accept the Congress' demand to enumerate caste as part of the census exercise.

"The entire credit for this goes to Gandhi and the Congress. Now, the party demands that the caste census be completed within a fixed timeframe so that its benefits reach the common man at the earliest," he told reporters.

Bhalla called for a fixed timeline to complete the exercise.

The meeting urged party cadres, including district presidents, in border areas to remain in constant touch with the people and the administration and keep a close watch on activities in the border belt.

It also strongly condemned Pakistan for the unprovoked firing along the border and the Line of Control (LoC).

