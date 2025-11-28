Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): As the complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil moved to the Crime Branch, Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi stressed that Mamkootathil has not been a part of any party events, further underlining that she supports any course of action taken by the Chief Minister.

"Rahul Mamkootathil has been suspended from the party, and he is not participating in any Congress programmes. If the CM takes strong action or orders the police to take strong action, the law will take its own course. We have no problem," she said.

Earlier, Kerala police chief, Ravada Chandrasekhar, on Thursday informed that a sexual harassment complaint against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been handed over to Crime Branch Chief H Venkitesh for further investigation.

A woman submitted a sexual assault complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging sexual harassment against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

On Monday evening, the survivor submitted a formal complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reportedly including chat messages, voice recordings, and other evidence supporting her accusation, the CMO added.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on an email complaint submitted by five individuals. All complainants were third parties, and the woman involved had neither come forward nor filed a complaint.

The absence of her statement had stalled the investigation. Police had traced and contacted the woman during the probe, but she was unwilling to provide a formal testimony at the time. Officials had then indicated that her statement would have enabled them to invoke serious charges and proceed with an arrest.

Mamkootathil was earlier suspended from the Congress after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced, prompting the party to remove him from its primary membership. (ANI)

