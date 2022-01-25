New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be conferred with Padma Bhushan on the 73rd Republic Day.

The Congress leader was elected to Rajya Sabha for five terms and twice to Lok Sabha. Azad contested the Washim Lok Sabha seat from Maharashtra's Washim in 1980.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

His Rajya Sabha term ended on February 16, 2021. An emotional bid adieu was given to the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Lauding the senior Congress leader's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)