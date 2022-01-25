Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,815 new coronavirus cases and ten deaths, said a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | Tripura Govt To Provide Free Advanced Medical Treatment to People of the State, Says CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

The city reported less than 2,000 infections on the second day in a row, while new cases have been declining for the last seven days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bulandshahr Riot Accused Yogesh Raj's Nomination Rejected.

The daily cases had been above the 2,000-mark since December 29.

On Monday, the city had reported 1,857 infections and 11 deaths.

The caseload in the metropolis rose to 10,38,505, while death toll reached 16,556.

With 753 people being discharged from hospitals, the recovery count in the country's financial capital rose to 9,97,042. The recovery rate is 96 per cent.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 5.47 per cent on Tuesday.

The active caseload was 22,185.

As much as 84 per cent or 1,525 of the 1,815 patients detected on Tuesday were asymptomatic.

Since Monday evening, 293 patients were hospitalized, of which 68 are on oxygen support, while overall 3,474 of the 37,874 hospital beds earmarked for the pandemic are occupied.

With 34,427 samples being examined since Monday evening, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis stood at 1,50,45,946.

The caseload doubling time was 161 days and the average growth rate of cases between January 18 and 24 was 0.42 per cent.

There are 34 sealed buildings in the city but no containment zones, as per BMC data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)